IPEF Negotiators to Hold 1st In-Person Talks in Dec.

Washington, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The 14 participating countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will hold the first in-person meeting of their negotiators in Brisbane, Australia, on Dec. 10-15, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Monday.

The gathering will mark the start of formal negotiations to build the U.S.-led economic cooperation framework.

At a ministerial meeting in Los Angeles in September, the 14 countries also including Japan, India and Australia agreed to launch formal negotiations in four areas including trade and supply chains.

The countries have already started informal talks among their working-level officials on creating common rules with a focus on economic security.

The September meeting "created strong momentum," USTR spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement, stressing that the Brisbane gathering will be "an important opportunity to identify areas of consensus and continue developing the four IPEF pillars."

