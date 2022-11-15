8 of 16 Courts Find July Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors election in July was found to have been held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities by eight of 16 court rulings issued by Tuesday.

Seven other rulings found that the Upper House election was constitutional, and the remaining one declared the election unconstitutional.

The rulings were given on a total of 16 lawsuits filed with high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers claiming that the Upper House poll, in which the maximum vote-value disparity between prefectural constituencies was 3.03 times, violated the Constitution.

On Tuesday, the Akita branch of Sendai High Court became the 16th and last court to issue a ruling on the matter and the eighth to find that the election was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

Following the plaintiffs' appeal against the 16 rulings, all of which rejected their demand to nullify the election results, the Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified decision.

