Doubts Raised over Death of Woman after COVID-19 Vaccination

Aisai, Aichi Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Doubts have been raised whether medical staff appropriately treated a woman who suddenly fell ill and died after receiving a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in central Japan on Nov. 5.

"I think my wife would have been saved if appropriate treatment had been given," said the husband of Ayano Iioka, a 42-year-old homemaker. She died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine and exhibiting an apparent strong anaphylactic reaction in the city of Aisai, Aichi Prefecture.

According to the Aisai city government, Iioka was inoculated with the vaccine of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. targeting the BA.5 omicron variant at a mass vaccination venue on the afternoon that day.

Some five minutes after the inoculation, Iioka said during her observation period that she was having trouble breathing. Later, she vomited with blood, lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

A doctor and a nurse at the venue tried to give her an adrenaline shot, used at the time of cardiac arrest and other occasions, but failed to secure a vein.

