Japan's Hayashi to Visit Thailand for APEC Ministerial Meeting

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he will visit Bangkok on a three-day trip from Wednesday to attend a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Participants at the meeting in the Thai capital are expected to discuss open trade and investment, as well as issues surrounding food and energy.

Speaking at a press conference, Hayashi said, "I plan to deliver a message that ensuring peace and stability is crucial for the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region."

During his visit to Bangkok, Hayashi will also attend a summit to be held on Thursday between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

