Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise Back above 100,000

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan on Tuesday topped 100,000 for the first time since Sept. 14, fueling concerns about an eighth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido logged 10,906 new cases, with its daily tally exceeding 10,000 for the first time ever.

The situation is "at a level where anyone can become infected at any time," Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki said at a press conference, urging people to take thorough infection prevention measures such as refraining from visiting crowded places.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections came to 11,196 on Tuesday, rising by 2,060 from a week before and surpassing 10,000 for the first time since Sept. 14. The seven-day average of new cases rose 29.5 pct to 7,863.4.

Seven new coronavirus-linked deaths were reported in the Japanese capital the same day. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from the previous day to 23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]