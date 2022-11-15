Princess Nobuko Diagnosed with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Nobuko, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old princess, whose deceased husband was a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will be admitted to Keio University Hospital on Wednesday and is slated to undergo an operation on Saturday.

According to the agency, Princess Nobuko was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in her right breast on Friday after undergoing an MRI scan and a biopsy.

She had taken the examinations as part of a five-day hospitalization through Nov. 8 to check up on her recovery after fracturing a lumbar vertebra in 2019.

The princess's breast cancer is at stage 1, and she does not have any subjective symptoms, agency officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]