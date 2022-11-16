Japan Eyes Aid over Climate Change-Linked Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan will consider providing funds to a World Bank framework to support developing countries suffering losses and damage from natural disasters linked to climate change, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura said Tuesday.

Nishimura was speaking at the ongoing 27th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27, in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The minister said that Japan has been experiencing the threat of typhoons and other natural disasters, and that it understands the need to strengthen support for covering climate change-linked losses and damage.

He also announced a separate aid package and indicated that Japan plans to assist the introduction of an early warning system for meteorological disasters in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regarding the reduction of greenhouse gases, Nishimura said that it is important to achieve the goal of limiting a rise in temperatures around the world to 1.5 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels.

