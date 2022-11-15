Joint Child Custody Included in Japan Panel Proposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of a Japanese Justice Ministry panel compiled Tuesday a draft proposal that includes giving divorced parents joint custody of their children.

The family law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, proposed the introduction of joint custody as an option in the interim draft. The panel is slated to seek public comments on the matter from next month and reflect them in its final proposal.

The current Civil Code gives both parents joint custody of their children when they are married, but sole custody to either parent after divorce.

The interim draft includes, for divorced parents, both plans to introduce joint custody and maintain the sole custody scheme.

The draft also offers options if joint child custody were to be introduced, including making it the default arrangement or allowing it as an exception under certain conditions, such as an agreement being reached between the parents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]