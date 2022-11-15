53 Pct in Japan Concerned about Online Slander: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday released a human rights survey in which 53 pct of respondents said they were concerned about online slander.

In the Cabinet Office survey conducted between Aug. 4 and Sept. 11, 3,000 people aged 18 or over were asked which kind of human rights issues they are concerned about, with multiple answers allowed. Valid answers were given by 51.9 pct of them.

Following online slander, issues related to people with disabilities were cited by 50.8 pct of all respondents, those related to children by 43.1 pct and those related to women by 42.5 pct.

Regarding internet-linked human rights issues that respondents have recognized, 67.7 pct pointed to online posts that defame other people, 42.8 pct cited those that encourage people to discriminate against others, and 42.5 pct mentioned those concerning privacy.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]