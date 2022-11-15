Oldest Man in Japan Dies at 111

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The oldest man in Japan died at the age of 111 on Tuesday, according to the town of Jinsekikogen, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, where he lived.

Shigeru Nakamura became the oldest man in the country after the death of a 112-year-old man in the city of Nara, also in western Japan, in September, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]