G-20 Leaders Express Concerns over Food, Energy Security

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Many leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expressed concerns over food and energy security stemming from the aggression.

The leaders discussed the deepening food crisis and soaring materials prices on the first day of a two-day G-20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Behind-the-scene negotiations are continuing to adopt a joint statement at the summit. A draft statement obtained by Jiji Press includes words criticizing the Russian invasion.

It remains uncertain whether the G-20 members can build a consensus for a joint statement. The ongoing G-20 summit may become the first to produce no joint statement.

In Tuesday's discussions, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the Russian invasion as a challenge to the global order that shakes the foundation of the international community.

