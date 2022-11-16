N. Korea Raps Japan for Supporting U.S.-S. Korea Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's state-run news agency on Wednesday published a commentary denouncing Japan for fully supporting what Pyongyang claims is dangerous military maneuvering by the United States and South Korea, such as drills for nuclear first strikes against the North.

In the commentary, the Korean Central News Agency justified North Korea's launch Oct. 4 of a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan, saying that it was a warning to enemies. Whether the warning will lead to an actual result totally depends on the attitudes of hostile forces including Japan, the KCNA said.

It also criticized Japan for offering its bases for the recent Vigilant Storm large-scale air drills between the United States and South Korea.

The news agency also said that incorrect information issued by the Japanese government through its J-Alert early warning system following North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Nov. 3 spread a sense of military tensions in Japan.

The commentary claimed that students of pro-Pyongyang schools in Japan have been facing a series of threats and verbal abuses, and that the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, and North Korean residents in Japan have been suffering persecution and oppression.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]