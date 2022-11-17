Japan Men's Soccer Team Chef Ready for 5th, Final World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiteru Nishi, the 60-year-old team chef for Japan men's soccer team, is ready to satisfy their appetite at his fifth and final FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on Sunday.

Nishi said there is a fixed menu for the three days leading up to a match, featuring hamburger steak, grilled sablefish marinated with miso paste and "unagi" eels. "If I don't serve this particular menu, everything will go wrong."

Nishi has taken over 130 trips overseas with the national team for matches since 2004.

He recalls cooking dishes rich in iron to counter any negative physical effects from high altitudes at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. "I've provided (the team with food) in line with the situation," he said.

Teams are not allowed to bring pork products with them into the Muslim country for the 2022 World Cup, due to religious reasons. Pork is high in vitamin B1, and perfect to help the body recover.

