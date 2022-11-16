G-7, Others to Help Probe into Missile Blast in Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven and other leaders will support investigation into a Russian-made missile's fall in Poland, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

The comment came after the missile explosion killed two civilians in eastern Poland near the country's border with Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Speaking after he took part in an emergency meeting of the leaders of G-7 major industrial nations and NATO member states in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Biden condemned Russia as escalating the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the president noted a possibility that the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday may not have been fired from Russia.

At the emergency meeting, held Wednesday in response to the missile landing in Poland, on the sidelines of a two-day summit in Nusa Dua of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies through the same day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he is very concerned about the missile explosion and that he is closely watching related developments.

Kishida called off for now his plan to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday morning as the emergency meeting was convened.

