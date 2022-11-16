NHK Demands Netflix Halt Distribution of Its Programs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., has urged video streaming service giant Netflix Inc. to suspend distribution of all 22 NHK programs on its platform, it was learned Wednesday.

The move reflects NHK's concern that a cheaper Netflix subscription plan released on Nov. 4 could create a misunderstanding that NHK airs commercials.

Under the cheaper plan, commercials are shown to users before programs, including those provided by the public broadcaster.

NHK has complained to Netflix that the new subscription plan was not what it had assumed, and that Netflix had not given an explanation until just before the plan started.

The public broadcaster demanded Netflix stop distributing NHK programs to users including those subscribed to commercial-free plans.

