G-20 Manages to Produce Joint Statement amid War in Ukraine

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies adopted a joint statement at their two-day summit in Indonesia through Wednesday, noting criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine" at the first G-20 summit since the invasion, the leaders said in the statement.

They added that "there were other views and different assessments of the situation," apparently with Russia's objections in mind.

The G-20 summit managed to produce a joint statement by including Moscow's opinions, but it also highlighted a deep division among member countries over Russia.

In the statement, most members were also quoted as saying that the war in Ukraine is "causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy--constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity and elevating financial stability risks."

