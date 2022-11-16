Foreign Visitors to Japan Surge 22.5 Times in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in October jumped some 22.5-fold from a year before to 498,600, an estimate by the Japan National Tourism Organization showed Wednesday.

The figure soared from some 200,000 in September, posting month-on-month growth for the fourth consecutive month, after Japan eased its COVID-19 border control measures drastically on Oct. 11.

Still, the latest count is only some 20 pct of the level in October 2019, before the pandemic.

