Foreign Visitors to Japan Surge 22.5 Times in Oct.
Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in October jumped some 22.5-fold from a year before to 498,600, an estimate by the Japan National Tourism Organization showed Wednesday.
The figure soared from some 200,000 in September, posting month-on-month growth for the fourth consecutive month, after Japan eased its COVID-19 border control measures drastically on Oct. 11.
Still, the latest count is only some 20 pct of the level in October 2019, before the pandemic.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]