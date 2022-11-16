Japanese Minister Terada Suspected of Election Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese internal affairs minister Minoru Terada is suspected of having violated the public offices election law in last year's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, a weekly magazine reported Wednesday.

Terada is believed to have reported that he paid for his own campaign expenses despite a group of his supporters having actually paid them, according to the online edition of the Shukan Bunshun magazine.

He denied violating the law when appearing before parliament Wednesday, saying that there were no issues with how he handled campaign expenses.

The magazine report said that Terada listed donations of his own funds in the income column of his campaign expense report for the Lower House election, while saying in the expense column that he paid for lunch and other expenses.

Check of receipts and bank transfer details, however, showed that some payments were made by the minister's supporters' group, according to the magazine report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]