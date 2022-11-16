Hokkaido, Tokyo Log over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and in Tokyo each surpassed 10,000 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, heightening concerns over the arrival of an eighth infection wave.

Hokkaido confirmed a record 11,112 new cases, after its daily tally exceeded 10,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday. The prefecture reported 23 new deaths among COVID-19 patients.

Tokyo saw its number of new cases rise by 1,102 from a week earlier to 10,114, marking the 12th consecutive day of week-on-week increase. Six new deaths were reported.

