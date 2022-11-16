Japan's Daily COVID-19 Count Tops 100,000 for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan rose by nearly 20,000 from a week before to 106,689 on Wednesday, topping 100,000 for the second consecutive day.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido confirmed a record 11,112 new cases. The central prefecture of Nagano posted 3,821 cases, also a record high.

Across the country, 135 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, and the number of severely ill patients rose by six from Tuesday to 263.

In Tokyo, the daily case count rose by 1,102 from a week before to 10,114, surpassing 10,000 for the second straight day. Six new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose 24.3 pct from a week earlier to 8,020.9. There were 22 severely ill patients, down by one from Tuesday.

