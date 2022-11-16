Kishida Expresses Enthusiasm for Talks with Xi Jinping

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his country is ready to cooperate with China while asserting what needs to be asserted, ahead of his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There are various potentials, challenges and issues lying between Japan and China. We'll assert what needs to be asserted and at the same time provide necessary cooperation as we continue our dialogue," Kishida said.

Kishida made the remarks to reporters after attending a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

He will meet with Xi in Bangkok Thursday afternoon in the first face-to-face meeting between Japanese and Chinese leaders in about three years and the first since Kishida took office in October last year.

"I hope the meeting will mark a start of our dialogue," Kishida said.

