Micron's Japan Unit Begins Production of Advanced Chips

Newsfrom Japan

Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese unit of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. began full-scale production of cutting-edge semiconductor memory devices at its Hiroshima plant in western Japan on Wednesday.

The day's ceremony celebrating the start of production at the Micron Memory Japan K.K. plant in the city of Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, was attended by Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, as well as company executives.

"This is the world's most advanced memory plant," Yuzaki said at the ceremony. "It represents a strategic alliance between Japan and the United States, and we hope that lives and societies around the world will be changed from Hiroshima."

Emanuel stressed the importance of U.S.-Japan cooperation for economic security, saying that the plant will be a major foundation for the future of the prefecture, the chipmaker and the two countries.

The plant will produce so-called 1-beta advanced memory chips, which consume less power and send data faster than existing products do. The chips are expected to be used in mobile phones, automobiles and data centers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]