Japan, Thailand Agree on LNG Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Thai Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow have signed a memorandum of understanding to share liquefied natural gas in times of serious shortages.

The MOU, signed in Bangkok on Wednesday, is also aimed at enhancing cooperation between Japan and Thailand to procure LNG and make related investment at a time when energy security is being threatened due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At their meeting, Nishimura noted that Thailand provided Japan with LNG last winter when electricity supplies tightened in Japan.

"It is very important for the (Japanese and Thai) governments to establish a relationship of cooperation, for example, to ensure smoother intercompany business operations," Nishimura said.

Both Japan and Thailand are heavily dependent on LNG supply from overseas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]