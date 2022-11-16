Toyota Revamps Prius Hybrid Vehicle for 1st Time in 7 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> unveiled the fifth-generation model of its Prius hybrid vehicle on Wednesday, marking the first full-scale revamp of the Prius in seven years.

The hybrid version of the new Prius, which has better acceleration than previous models, will be released this winter, while the plug-in hybrid version is slated to be released next spring. The prices have yet to be announced.

The company aims to expand sales with a design that appeals to a wide range of age groups.

The move came despite the accelerating shift to fully electric vehicles around the world.

"We are facing growing voices about how long we will continue to make hybrids," a Toyota official in charge of development said.

