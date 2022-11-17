Japan, Germany Affirm Cooperation to Deal with China

Newsfrom Japan

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday agreed to work closely with other like-minded countries to deal with China, sharing concerns over Beijing's increasing military and economic coercion.

In their meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Scholz briefed Kishida on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit to China.

Over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida and Scholz agreed that nuclear threats must not be tolerated and that nuclear weapons must not be used.

Kishida sought cooperation to realize an early full lifting of European Union import regulations on Japanese food products introduced in response to the 2011 accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

He also had a brief conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They agreed to accelerate talks to reach an accord on the full outline of their countries' planned cooperation to develop next-generation fighter jets.

