Draft U.N. Resolution Raps N. Korea's Human Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee adopted on Wednesday a draft resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations including its abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

The Third Committee adopted the resolution by consensus, endorsing such a resolution for the 18th successive year.

This year's draft resolution, submitted by the European Union and co-sponsored by Japan and other countries, is expected to be formally adopted by the full General Assembly by the end of December.

South Korea served as a co-sponsor for the first time in four years, after refraining from doing so since 2019 in consideration of its relationship with the North.

Stressing that the issue of international abductions is "a serious violation of human rights," the draft resolution calls for realizing "the immediate return of all (Japanese and South Korean) abductees." It also condemns North Korea for "diverting its resources into pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles over the welfare of its people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]