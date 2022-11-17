Myanmar to Release Detained Japanese Filmmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Myanmar will release Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota Thursday following months of detention in Yangon, its largest city, a spokesman for the country's military said.

Kubota will be granted a pardon by the Myanmar military and leave the Southeast Asian country for Japan Thursday.

He was detained on July 30 when filming a protest in Yangon against Myanmar's military junta.

The military charged Kubota with violating the immigration control law, accusing him of engaging in news-gathering activities after entering the country on a tourist visa.

Kubota was also charged with sedition for taking part in the protest and with violating the law on electronic communications.

