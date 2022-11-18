Kishida Voices Concern over Senkakus at Summit with Xi

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed grave concern about Chinese government ships repeatedly entering Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are at the center of bilateral tension, at a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Speaking to reporter after the summit in Bangkok, Kishida revealed that he also voiced serious concern about China's military activities, including the firing of ballistic missiles at around Taiwan, and reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Kishida and Xi shared the views that Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is a source of extreme concern and that such weapons must not be used.

The Kishida-Xi meeting was the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' leaders since December 2019, before Kishida took office in October last year.

The 45-minute meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura from Japan, as well as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

