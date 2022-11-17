Kishida Cabinet Approval Nearly Flat at 27.7 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet inched up 0.3 percentage point from the previous month to 27.7 pct, a Jiji Press public opinion survey for November showed Thursday.

The disapproval rate for the Kishida cabinet grew 0.5 point to 43.5 pct, exceeding approval for the third straight month, with the margin expanding to 15.8 points, according to the poll, conducted for four days through Monday.

The proportion of respondents who support the Kishida government's new economic package featuring measures to fight surging electricity and gas bills came to 33.5 pct, while 35.2 pct said they do not support the package.

The survey also found that 49.9 pct believe the government's measures to deal with Pyongyang's repeated ballistic missiles launches were not appropriate, while 19.9 pct felt the opposite.

The proportion of people who support the government's measures against the novel coronavirus rose 2 points to 40.1 pct, and that of those who do not sagged 0.1 point to 33.5 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]