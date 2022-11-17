Japan to Raise Health Insurance Premium Upper Limit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry said Thursday it plans to raise the upper limit on health insurance premiums paid by high-income-earning people aged 75 or older from 660,000 yen per year at present to 800,000 yen.

Middle-income earners aged 75 or older will also have to pay higher premiums in accordance with their income, according to the plan presented to the Social Security Council, which advises the welfare minister.

After the changes, the annual premium payment is expected to rise by 4,000 yen per person on average for those aged 75 or older, and decrease by 1,000 yen for those in working generations employed by large companies and by 800 yen for those employed by smaller companies, ministry officials said.

The increase of 140,000 yen marks the largest rise in the upper limit on premiums paid by high-income earners aged 75 or older.

The government will submit a bill to parliament early next year to implement the changes in fiscal 2024.

