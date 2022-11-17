Abe Shooter's Psychiatric Evaluation Extended until Feb.
Nara, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The psychiatric evaluation for the man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been extended until Feb. 6 next year, public prosecutors said Thursday.
The evaluation started on July 25 to assess whether the 42-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, bears criminal responsibility, which might become a key issue at trial if he is indicted. The evaluation period was to expire on Nov. 29.
Yamagami is suspected of shooting Abe when the former prime minister was delivering a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8.
He has admitted the allegations during police questioning, saying that he had a grudge against the religious group known as the Unification Church with which he thought Abe had a link.
