Japan Logs 92,789 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 92,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first count below 100,000 in three days and an increase of about 14,500 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients fell by five from Wednesday to 258, while 87 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country.

In Tokyo, 9,755 new cases were confirmed, the first time below 10,000 in three days. But the daily count exceeded the week-before level for the 13th consecutive day, up by 1,786.

Nine new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 24.7 pct from a week earlier to 8,276. There were 22 severely ill patients, unchanged from Wednesday.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido confirmed 9,536 new infection cases and 16 new deaths. The daily infection total slipped below 10,000 for the first time in three days but was up by 1,079 from a week before.

