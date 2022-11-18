Japan Diet OKs Bill to Redraw Lower House Electoral Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted a bill to redraw single-seat constituency boundaries for the House of Representatives in order to reduce vote-value disparities in elections for the lower chamber of the Diet.

The bill to revise the public offices election law was approved by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The amendment cleared the Lower House earlier this month.

The revised law, which will reduce one seat each in 10 prefectures and distribute 10 to five other prefectures, will be put into effect a month after its promulgation. Constituency boundaries will be redrawn for a total of 140 single-seat constituencies in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures, including prefectures where the numbers of seats will be kept unchanged.

The new electoral districts will be applied from the first Lower House general election taking place after the implementation of the revised law.

For the rezoning, the so-called Adams method, which better reflects population ratios, will be used for the first time. The 10 prefectures from which one seat each will be removed are Miyagi, Fukushima, Niigata, Shiga, Wakayama, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Ehime and Nagasaki. Five seats will be added in Tokyo, two in Kanagawa and one each in Saitama, Chiba and Aichi.

