New Cases of Anorexia in Youth Remain at High Levels: Survey

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--New cases of anorexia nervosa among people younger than 20 remained at high levels in Japan in fiscal 2021 as the novel coronavirus pandemic dragged on, a survey by the National Center for Child Heath and Development showed on Friday.

In the year to March this year, the number of people younger than 20 who were diagnosed as having anorexia nervosa on their first hospital visits totaled 323, or 37 boys and 286 girls, according to the survey with 30 medical institutions across the country, of which 24 provided valid responses.

The result was little changed from fiscal 2020, when the pandemic came into full swing and new anorexia nervosa sufferers under 20 totaled 318, or 27 boys and 291 girls, jumping 1.6-fold from 203, or 18 boys and 185 girls, in fiscal 2019.

The latest survey was carried out between April and May this year.

The number of new young inpatients suffering from the eating disorder also stayed at high levels.

