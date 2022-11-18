Japan Prosecutors Indict Gang Member for Ohsho Pres. Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors indicted a gang member on Friday for the 2013 murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, then president of "gyoza" dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp. <9936>.

Yukio Tanaka, 56, a senior member of a group affiliated with major crime syndicate Kudo-kai, is suspected of murder and violating the firearms and swords control law. He was arrested in late October, nearly nine years after the incident.

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office has not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted the charges.

Prosecutors are seen to have determined that they can prove the charges against Tanaka with evidence including DNA on a cigarette butt found near the crime scene. They have not been able to obtain strong evidence such as witnesses.

No links have been found between Ohigashi and Tanaka, and the motive for the alleged murder is unclear.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]