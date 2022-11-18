Abe Shooter's Psychiatric Evaluation Shortened to Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The psychiatric evaluation for the man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shortened to end on Jan. 10 next year, a lawyer for the man said Friday.

Nara District Court changed the expiration date of the evaluation after once extending it until Feb. 6 as sought by public prosecutors. Lawyers for the 42-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, had filed a complaint to the court over the decision to extend the period.

The evaluation started on July 25 to assess whether Yamagami bears criminal responsibility. He is suspected of shooting Abe in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8 while the former prime minister was delivering a campaign speech.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]