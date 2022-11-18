Japan to Ban Borrowed Donations in Church Victim Relief Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday presented the outline of proposed legislation intended to help victims of the religious group known as the Unification Church, including a ban on donations of borrowed money.

The outline, shown by the Consumer Affairs Agency at a meeting of the secretaries-general of six ruling and opposition parties, bars groups from demanding that individuals procure funds for donations by selling homes or taking out loans.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said that the restriction effectively sets an upper limit for donations.

The legislation also enables family members of donors to cancel some donations to groups on the donor's behalf, and creates criminal penalties for noncompliant groups.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi called on other parties to cooperate for its early enactment.

