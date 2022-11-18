Japan Confirms 84,272 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 84,272 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of more than 10,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by two from Thursday to 260, while 111 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 8,292 new infection cases were reported, a rise of about 390 from a week before and the 14th straight day of week-on-week gain.

Nine new deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients fell by three from Thursday to 19. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 13.8 pct from a week earlier to 8,332.1.

The northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido logged 8,477 new infection cases and 18 new deaths. The daily infection total was below 10,000 for the second straight day, but was up by about 560 from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]