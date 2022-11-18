Japan Condemns North Korea over Ballistic Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government strongly condemned North Korea on Friday for firing a ballistic missile that fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Firing a missile of intercontinental ballistic missile-class capable of reaching the whole U.S. mainland is an "outrageous act that escalated provocations to the international community," Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an emergency summit with leaders from five other countries in Bangkok that Japan condemns the missile launch in the strongest terms and called on the international community to work together in response.

The meeting brought together leaders from the United States, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in addition to Japan, who agreed to strengthen cooperation for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, spoke by phone and confirmed efforts to strengthen deterrence.

