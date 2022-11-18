Japan Ruling Bloc Mulls Easing Defense Export Control

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling coalition task force began talks Friday for easing restrictions on defense equipment exports to enable the country to ship lethal equipment overseas.

The ruling bloc's working team on updating Japan's three national security documents will review the operation guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment exports.

The working team set up by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito will next meet on Nov. 25 to discuss details.

The government told the working team Friday that it plans to maintain the three principles but revise how the principles are put into operation.

Under the plan, exports of lethal equipment will be allowed if they are determined to improve Japan's security environment by boosting deterrence for the recipient country.

