U.S. Spy Drone Deployment in Southwestern Japan to Begin Monday

Kanoya, Kagoshima Pref., Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military will begin operations by its MQ-9 reconnaissance drones deployed to a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force air base in Kanoya, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday, local officials said Friday.

The eight unmanned aerial vehicles will be deployed for a year to monitor Chinese warships in the East China Sea, said Kanoya city and Kagoshima prefectural officials, who were informed of the deployment plan by the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Up to 200 U.S. military personnel will be stationed in the city, they said.

"We want the deployment to adhere strictly to the one-year period," Kanoya Mayor Shigeru Nakanishi told reporters after a meeting with Atsushi Endo, an official at the Defense Ministry's Kyushu Defense Bureau.

Endo said that the start of operations was postponed from the initial schedule of July due to weather issues and parts defects.

