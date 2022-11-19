Putin May Use Nuclear Weapons: Japan's Ex-PM Mori

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin may decide to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if the current situation continues, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori has said.

"Putin, too, has face to save," Mori said at a party in Tokyo for Muneo Suzuki, a member of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), on Friday.

The former Japanese leader revealed that he had encouraged Putin to have his country join NATO, and that Putin said at the time that he would not rule out the option but that the United States would not allow it.

"The one who could play a role of helping settle the current situation would have been former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," who was shot dead in July this year, Mori said.

"(Incumbent) Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is leaning one-sidedly toward the United States," Mori complained, adding that the one who can persuade Putin now is Suzuki.

