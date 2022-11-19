APEC Summit Declaration Covers War in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum adopted a joint statement on Saturday to wrap up their two-day summit in Bangkok that ended the same day.

The leaders' declaration said, "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," adding, "There were other views and different assessments of the situation," apparently giving certain consideration to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The APEC declaration followed a joint statement issued at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia earlier this week, in using such expressions.

The APEC summit, which was the first to be held in-person in four years, was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were absent.

After taking part in the G-20, APEC and other gatherings over the past week, Kishida told a press conference on Saturday, "Through the string of international meetings, we managed to deliver a firm yet positive message to the international community."

