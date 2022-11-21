Rising Prices Affecting Children's After-School Activities in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 40 pct of households in Japan have either cut back or stopped their children's after-school activities amid rising prices, a survey by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. showed.

Of around 263 respondents whose children either currently partake or previously took part in after-school activities, such as swimming lessons and cram schools, 16 pct said they have decided not to continue with such programs to reduce financial burden, while 22.1 pct said that they have cut back on such activities.

The online survey, which covered 5,005 people in their 20s to 60s across the country, highlighted the impact on children's education of the recent string of increases in food and energy bills.

The survey showed that 87.6 pct of all respondents answered that rising prices had either affected or slightly affected their household budget.

According to the survey, 88 pct of respondents said that their living expenses have gone up when compared with last year, with such costs rising by 14,800 yen per month on average.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]