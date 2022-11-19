N. Korean News Agency Reports Test-Firing of New-Type ICBM Fri.
Seoul, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea successfully test-fired a new-type intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.
Launched from the Pyongyang International Airport, the Hwasong-17 missile traveled 999.2 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 6,040.9 kilometers in a flight that lasted about 69 minutes, the KCNA said.
The missile hit a planned target in the Sea of Japan, it added.
The news agency was apparently referring to the ballistic missile that fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone on Friday, at a point some 200 kilometers west of the island of Oshima-Oshima in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.
North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the launch of the missile in person, according to the KCNA report.
