UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting on N. Korea's Latest ICBM Firing

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council has decided to hold an emergency meeting on Monday morning, in the wake of North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, according to informed sources.

The sources said that the meeting was requested by countries including the United States, Britain and France, as well as Mexico.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations issued a spokesperson's statement on Friday saying that the country "strongly condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) numerous ballistic missile launches" including Friday's ICBM firing, referring to North Korea's official name.

"The Security Council must address the DPRK's increasingly reckless and destabilizing behavior," the statement noted.

The Security Council has been failing recently to take a concerted action over the reclusive nation's missile launches, due to Russia and China backing North Korea.

