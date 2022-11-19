Princess Nobuko Doing Well after Breast Cancer Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Nobuko, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, underwent surgery to remove cancer in her right breast, the Imperial Household Agency said Saturday.

The 67-year-old princess, whose deceased husband was a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, is doing well after having the operation at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, according to the agency.

No cancer metastasis was found, and she is expected to leave the hospital in about 10 days.

In the two-hour operation, part of her right breast was resected. Her cancer was found at stage 0. She will receive radiation therapy to the conserved breast.

Earlier this month, the princess was hospitalized for a checkup on her recovery after fracturing a lumbar vertebra in 2019. During the checkup, she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]