Kishida Hints at Replacing Scandal-Hit Minister Terada

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested at a press conference in Bangkok on Saturday that he is considering replacing internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, who is embroiled in a political funds scandal.

"I want to make a decision as prime minister after considering what would be the best way (for the administration) to focus on performing difficult tasks one by one," Kishida said.

Kishida is expected to decide whether to change the minister as early as Sunday, ahead of the start on Monday of parliamentary deliberations on the government's second supplementary budget for fiscal 2022.

The government and ruling parties hope to avoid Terada's scandal affecting the parliamentary deliberations.

Opposition parties are urging the scandal-hit minister to resign, and even some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling for his early resignation.

