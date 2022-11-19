Japan Logs 90,542 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 90,542 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, with the daily count growing by some 10,000 from a week before.

The country logged 117 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients on the day, while seeing the number of severely ill patients rise by one from the previous day to 261.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infection cases stood at 9,457, marking a rise of some 1,400 from a week earlier and the 15th consecutive day of week-on-week increase. The seven-day average of new cases rose 16.5 pct to 8,537.3.

Seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, and the number of severely ill patients, under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, was unchanged at 19.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 8,960 new cases and 23 new deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]