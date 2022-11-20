Japan Eyes UNSC Open Debate on Rule of Law in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan, which will hold the presidency of the U.N. Security Council in January, is considering holding a UNSC open debate on the rule of law the same month, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday.

In light of China's increasing assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "We'll act to strengthen (the rule of law) as a foundation of order for peace and prosperity in the international community," Hayashi said in a speech in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the minister reiterated that the government plans to release by next spring Japan's action plan for the free and open Indo-Pacific vision aimed at countering China's growing influence.

As key fields for cooperation with other countries, Hayashi cited the strengthening of maritime law enforcement, as well as cybersecurity, digitalization, green economy and economic security.

